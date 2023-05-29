Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $2,038.80 on Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,038.80 or 0.07309852 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $639.56 million and $1.32 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,040.12600384 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,140,058.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

