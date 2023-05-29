CannabisCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.78 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $495,745.06 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,906.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00328218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00559687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00065971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00417699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001152 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

