Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinney Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,281,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Alight by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Alight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alight
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alight Price Performance
Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
