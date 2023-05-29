Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $145,828.59

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $145,828.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020022 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,908.59 or 1.00062810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00936333 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,563.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.