Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 284 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.30 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

