Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

