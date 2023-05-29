Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Hits $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hidigital btc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

