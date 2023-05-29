Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $262.04 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

