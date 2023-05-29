Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

