Creative Planning Purchases 4,603 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $306.90 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $317.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

