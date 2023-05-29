Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $11,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 846,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $12,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after acquiring an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.