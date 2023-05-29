Creative Planning Sells 4,792 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $70.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

