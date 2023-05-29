Creative Planning Buys 5,328 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,590,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $64.49 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

