Creative Planning Purchases 1,455 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Creative Planning grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

