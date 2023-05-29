iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,116 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Swiss RE Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after buying an additional 653,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 419,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 317.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

