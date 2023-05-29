Creative Planning Purchases 990 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.