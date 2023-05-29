Creative Planning Purchases 1,163 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $923.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $895.58 and its 200 day moving average is $851.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.01 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

