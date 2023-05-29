Sei Investments Co. Purchases 113,396 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.84% of Archrock worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 192.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 320.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

Archrock Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Recommended Stories

