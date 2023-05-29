New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.



