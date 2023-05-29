New York Life Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 424,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,096 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TRGP opened at $69.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

