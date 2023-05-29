Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.