New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 51,068 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 741.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,346 shares of company stock worth $30,342,883. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of ACGL opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.