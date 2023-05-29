Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 282.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 395.6%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $36.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,556 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,942,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

