Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,919 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $86.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

