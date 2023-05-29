SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

AZPN stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.88. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.40 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology Profile

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

