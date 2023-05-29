Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.