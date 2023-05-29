EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

Insider Transactions at EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NPO. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

