Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at C$17.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.84. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$16.69 and a twelve month high of C$19.34.

