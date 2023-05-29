Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus stock opened at C$19.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.80. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The firm had revenue of C$744.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.5291005 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, with a total value of C$90,764.00. In related news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.