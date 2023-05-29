Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.04

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.6%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

