Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 416.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BBU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.