New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $258.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

