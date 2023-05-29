Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (TSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (TSE:BEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.457 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

