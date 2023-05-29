Barrick Gold Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the gold and copper producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 51.3% per year over the last three years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

