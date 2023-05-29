Brookfield Business Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.7 %
BBU.UN stock opened at C$25.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$20.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.76.
About Brookfield Business Partners
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.