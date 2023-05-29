Brookfield Business Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

BBU.UN stock opened at C$25.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.63. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$20.94 and a 12-month high of C$34.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.76.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

