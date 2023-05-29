Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

