SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $12.98 on Monday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also

