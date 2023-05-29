Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$582.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.03. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.94.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

