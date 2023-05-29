Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

