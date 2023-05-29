SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $360.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

