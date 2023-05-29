Peoples Financial Services Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

PFIS opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

