Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.13 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$601.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.63.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). Extendicare had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.1915403 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Extendicare

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.