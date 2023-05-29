TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
TWC Enterprises Price Performance
TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.09. TWC Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$15.42 and a 12 month high of C$18.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About TWC Enterprises
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.