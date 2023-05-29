American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -620.00%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

