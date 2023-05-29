American International Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of WEX worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX opened at $169.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.77. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.