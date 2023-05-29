SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $253,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

