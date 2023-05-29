Creative Planning Takes $13.53 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,792,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,026,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

NYSE ELV opened at $445.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.