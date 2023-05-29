Creative Planning Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Creative Planning increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,140 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,045.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,775 shares of company stock worth $776,066 and have sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

