American International Group Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,876 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco increased its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $28.75 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

