Creative Planning Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.81 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

